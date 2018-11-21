Interview with ex-president - basis for retrial of Omurbek Tekebayev’s case

An interview with the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is the basis for retrial of the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev. Deputy of the Parliament Kanybek Imanaliev stated at a press conference.

According to him, in an interview with April TV channel, Almazbek Atambayev openly admitted politicization of the criminal prosecution of Omurbek Tekebayev, therefore the former head of state himself must testify in court now.

The leader of Ata Meken faction Almambet Shykmamatov noted that they could not get his testimony under Atambayev.

«During the interview, he openly admitted that he himself gave an order in Tekebayev’s case,» said the faction leader.

Almambet Shykmamatov said that the faction had facts that prove non-involvement of Duishenkul Chotonov in the crime he was charged with.

«On May 3, 2010, Duishenkul Chotonov left for Osh. Leonid Maevsky claims that on that day he met with Omurbek Tekebayev and Duyshenkul Chotonov. But there are documents refuting this testimony,» said the deputy.

Recall, on November 16, Tverskoy Court of Moscow arrested a former State Duma deputy, businessman Leonid Maevsky on extortion charges.