Daughter of ex-president Atambayev Aliya Shagieva gives birth to girl

Daughter of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, Aliya Shagieva gave birth to a baby. Maternity hospital of the National Center of Maternity and Childhood Welfare confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Aliya Shagieva was hospitalized today. The maternity hospital refused to provide detailed information.

It was previously reported that Aliya Shagieva was expecting a girl.

Aliya Shagiyeva also gave birth to her son, Tair, at the National Center of Maternity and Childhood Welfare in March 2017.
