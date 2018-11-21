12:37
Residents of Muras-Ordo housing development hold rally in Bishkek

Residents of Muras-Ordo hosing development in Bishkek hold a rally at the Bishkek City Administration. They demand to open a new route of public transport.

According to them, they have already rallied on August 27 with a similar demand. Then Vice Mayor of Bishkek Bakytbek Dyushembiev promised that he would control this issue.

«Only one minibus route 206 serves us. There are only 7 cars, and more than 2,000 schoolchildren live there. The school is still under construction, the children go to the city,» residents told.

According to them, fare is 15 soms, then a minibus goes to Ozernoye and Salkyn villages.

According to the head of the Municipal Transport Department, Hasanbek Alimbekov, the carrier company does not have enough cars. «An additional route was opened, but the vehicles are not enough. If they can not cope, we want to hand over the route to another company. But there are no carriers who would like to go there. Due to the fact that the fare for travel is not growing, about 850 private owners left the routes,» he noted.

He believes that it is necessary either to revise the tariff, or to provide for some subsidies, otherwise the situation with public transport in the city will not improve.

Vice Mayor Maxim Sitnikov came to the residents. He said that the order was signed to open a new route. The mayor’s office will also consider the possibility of extending the bus route 18 to the housing development.
