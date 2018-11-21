12:38
USD 69.83
EUR 79.82
RUB 1.06
English

Almazbek Atambayev refuses to participate in kurultai of parties, public figures

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will not attend the kurultai of parties and public figures. Official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva told.

«Yesterday, I was handed an invitation card to kurultai for Almazbek Atambayev, which will be held on November 24 in Bishkek. The ex-president believes that this is not the meeting which he needs to attend. It can be seen that there are those, who pursue only their selfish goals, among the organizers. We will not return to this issue,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Recall, the organizers of kurultai «Kyrgyzstan: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow» invited the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev and the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Representatives of 97 parties and more than 20 public organizations will take part in the kurultai. The participants of the meeting intend to discuss the results of the work of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the activities of the 6th convocation of the Parliament, as well as political and public events in the country.
link:
views: 100
Print
Related
Akhmatbek Keldibekov: Atambayev takes credit for merits of others
Ex-president tells about assistance to the Jeenbekovs
Almazbek Atambayev not intend to leave big politics
Atambayev about Jeenbekov: He follows path of Bakiyev
Ex-president about lawsuits against media: I was wrong
Atambayev tells about renovation of Historical Museum
Former president tells about show around fight against corruption
Ex-president: Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was arrested to silence him
Almazbek Atambayev tells about his house in Koi-Tash
Almazbek Atambayev regrets that Jeenbekov not heed his advice
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass