Almazbek Atambayev refuses to participate in kurultai of parties, public figures

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will not attend the kurultai of parties and public figures. Official representative of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva told.

«Yesterday, I was handed an invitation card to kurultai for Almazbek Atambayev, which will be held on November 24 in Bishkek. The ex-president believes that this is not the meeting which he needs to attend. It can be seen that there are those, who pursue only their selfish goals, among the organizers. We will not return to this issue,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Recall, the organizers of kurultai «Kyrgyzstan: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow» invited the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev and the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Representatives of 97 parties and more than 20 public organizations will take part in the kurultai. The participants of the meeting intend to discuss the results of the work of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the activities of the 6th convocation of the Parliament, as well as political and public events in the country.