Former official asks president to carry out constitutional reform

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Felix Kulov believes that it is necessary to carry out a constitutional reform, but not drastically to rewrite the Basic Law. He voiced his proposal at yesterday’s meeting with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he also expressed an idea of ​​showing an act of goodwill in relation of the leader of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, accused of corruption, and creating the so-called Investment Court.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov voices tasks of political elite in Kyrgyzstan
«Sooronbai Jeenbekov wrote down all our initiatives, but did not comment. Otherwise, we would still be sitting and talking. All participants prepared very well. Some of the former premieres came with a package of projects, and they were full and complete,» told Felix Kulov.

He added that interview with the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev on April TV channel topic was not raised by any of the participants. And Felix Kulov himself believes that the former head of state was simply making excuses and behaved himself unethical when he became personal.

However, another former head of government, Tursunbek Chyngyshev, noted earlier that this topic was raised and Sooronbai Jeenbekov was suggested to respond to the attacks of Almazbek Atambayev.
