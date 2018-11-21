10:58
Football team of Kyrgyzstan lost to Japan

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan lost a match to the Japanese team.

The friendly match took place the day before in the city of Toyota (Japan), which became a stage of preparation for the final stage of Asian Cup 2018 for the both teams. The home team led the whole match with a solid advantage and won with a score 4: 0. It scored goals at the 2nd, 19th, 72nd and 73rd minutes.

Kyrgyzstan takes the 90th place in the last FIFA ranking and Japan — the 50th.

Since 1998, Japan has not missed a single World Cup, three times (in 2002, 2010 and 2018) reaching 1/8 finals. At the 2018 World Cup, they fought with the Belgians, who subsequently won the bronze medal. Four times (in 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2011) the Japanese team won the Asian Cup that is the record of the continent.
