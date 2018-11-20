15:39
New head of Tourism Department of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Damir uulu Maksat was appointed a Director of the Department of Tourism. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree according to which Damir uulu Maksat was appointed the Deputy Minister — Director of the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Its former head Azamat Zhamankulov was appointed the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan.
