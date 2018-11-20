14:07
USD 69.83
EUR 79.74
RUB 1.06
English

Central Asia should not be only corridor for exchange of goods on Silk Road

«It is very important for Central Asia to get some benefit from One Belt One Road project and not to be only a corridor for the exchange of goods between Europe and Asia,» said Boris Yaroshevich, Head of the Central Asia Department of the European External Action Service.

According to him, in 2017, the European Union decided to update the strategy of cooperation with Central Asia. It is expected that the new strategy will be adopted in 2019 and it will correspond to the current realities. In addition, a month ago, the EU published a strategy of connectivity between Europe and Asia.

We see an increased interest in Central Asia. It is associated with the new initiative of China One Belt One Road and the Eurasian Economic Union. In the new strategy, Central Asia plays and will play a key role.

Boris Yaroshevich

«Central Asia should not only be a corridor for the exchange of goods, but also give added value to them. Do not forget about the services. In addition, connectivity is not only the East — West and North — South corridors, but also access to the sea through Afghanistan. Interest in Central Asia is also related to Afghanistan, the conflict in this country and the role of Central Asian countries in peace negotiations,» Boris Yaroshevich stressed.

As for the new strategy of EU cooperation with Central Asia, the emphasis in it was made on solving the regional problems and developing connectivity and cooperation within the region.

«Five years ago, Central Asia was considered as a source of problems. But now we see that there are answers to difficult questions, that Central Asia is not so much a problem but an example for other regions of the world when it comes to cooperation in the field of water resources,» he summed up.
link:
views: 61
Print
Related
EU - Kyrgyzstan negotiations on new agreement coming to an end
Chingiz Aidarbekov, Federica Mogherini to discuss EU - Kyrgyzstan cooperation
Financing of tailings rehabilitation program in Central Asia to be increased
Federica Mogherini: There is a request for deepening EU-Central Asia relations
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
Trade of Kyrgyzstan with EU increases 1.4 times thanks to GSP + status
Kyrgyzstan and European Union: priorities include energy, transport, innovations
European Union allocates €200 mln over 20 years to support budget of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to spend €5 mln on consultants for next EU project
Tolstoy's great-great-granddaughter tells about her impressions of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass