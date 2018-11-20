Federica Mogherini: There is a request for deepening EU-Central Asia relations

«There is a request to deepen relations between the European Union and Central Asia,» said Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union, at a briefing.

According to her, an interesting discussion on Central Asia took place at the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union. It was noted that relations with the region were a constructive part of the EU policy.

«When we discuss cooperation with Central Asia, we note the positive results of joint work. The Central Asian countries have a request to deepen relations with the EU. The ministers and I actively discussed how to strengthen relations with the region. The work will continue. We have the same desire to strengthen cooperation both on a bilateral basis and on a regional scale,» Federica Mogherini summed up.