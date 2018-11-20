12:38
USD 69.83
EUR 79.74
RUB 1.06
English

Federica Mogherini: There is a request for deepening EU-Central Asia relations

«There is a request to deepen relations between the European Union and Central Asia,» said Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union, at a briefing.

According to her, an interesting discussion on Central Asia took place at the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union. It was noted that relations with the region were a constructive part of the EU policy.

«When we discuss cooperation with Central Asia, we note the positive results of joint work. The Central Asian countries have a request to deepen relations with the EU. The ministers and I actively discussed how to strengthen relations with the region. The work will continue. We have the same desire to strengthen cooperation both on a bilateral basis and on a regional scale,» Federica Mogherini summed up.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Chingiz Aidarbekov, Federica Mogherini to discuss EU - Kyrgyzstan cooperation
Financing of tailings rehabilitation program in Central Asia to be increased
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
Trade of Kyrgyzstan with EU increases 1.4 times thanks to GSP + status
Kyrgyzstan and European Union: priorities include energy, transport, innovations
European Union allocates €200 mln over 20 years to support budget of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to spend €5 mln on consultants for next EU project
Water use principle in Central Asia not meet interests of Kyrgyzstan
New head of EU delegation to Kyrgyzstan appointed
ISIL redeploys saboteurs into Central Asia
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass