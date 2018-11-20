Ex-president tells about assistance to the Jeenbekovs

Almazbek Atambayev, the former president of Kyrgyzstan, told how he helped the Jeenbekovs in an interview with April TV channel.

According to him, they had been friends with Sooronbai Jeenbekov for 24 years. «I remember the deputy Jeenbekov, who was the chairman of a collective farm. He himself says, thanks to me he became a vice speaker in 2000. In 2007, he became a minister in my government. And I included his brother Asylbek, at his request, in the party list and dragged him to the deputies. He was a deputy three times, a speaker — twice. I dragged Jeenbekov to the post of president of the country. I appointed his elder brother an ambassador twice,» Almazbek Atambayev admitted.

«There are people who can even dozens of years, 20-25 years, hide behind someone’s back, use the protection of this back, somehow achieve something at the expense of a friend’s back, but a moment comes when he thinks — I do not need this back any more. With great joy, he stabs a knife into this back. And I think that it’s not Jeenbekov who should talk about friendship, not Jeenbekov,» said Almazbek Atambayev.