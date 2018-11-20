Almazbek Atambayev not intend to leave big politics

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev does not intend to leave the big politics. The leader of SDPK said this in an interview with April TV channel.

«I remain in big politics not to become a president or prime minister, to take some post. I just don’t want the Bakiyevs’ time back again. I do not want our country to lose the path we found. I still have the desire to carry out the constitutional reform, which I was not allowed to hold in 2017, this is the main thing why I have to remain in politics,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

He admitted that he wanted to prepare a team for the parliamentary elections, to engage in the Altai civilization, history, language, business. «This is my wheelhouse. Unfortunately, the situation in the country is such that it can again follow the Bakiyev’s path. Therefore, I have to remain in politics,» explained Almazbek Atambayev.