Atambayev about Jeenbekov: He follows path of Bakiyev

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told reporters of April TV channel what the current head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov might be offended by.

According to Atambayev, he told him that if he was fighting corruption, then Raim-millionaire should not be among his friends. «This was the first advice. Well, that’s what, perhaps, offended him. I said: «I believe that Asylbek Jeenbekov in the role of deputy, being a relative of the president, will have a negative impact on the image of Sooronbai Jeenbekov himself. Jeenbekov was the prime minister, an energy holding, power plants, heating and power plant — everything was in his hands ... There were such things ... There were warnings in order the person not to further follow this way,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

As for the breakdown at the Bishkek HPP, I said that «all these tenders, all the preparation for winter at HPP was carried out by the team of the Prime Minister Jeenbekov.» Almazbek Atambayev

Almazbek Atambayev stated that certain teams were prepared for the congress of the SDPK party on March 31 by the Jeenbekovs, they had previously been called OBON, to disrupt the congress. And they were not allowed to attend it.

Almazbek Atambayev decided that Sooronbai Jeenbekov was simply deceiving people during the election campaign. «Today he is following the path of Bakiyev, I say this openly. Moreover, on March 29, I said to him: «Now, looking at you, I see future Bakiyev.» And today he really does not go my way, he follows the path of Bakiyev. We see family rule being restored, we see brothers, in-laws, sons-in-law, and so on. We have already passed through this,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

The ex-president noted that if someone from third parties led Sooronbay Jeenbekov, he admitted these might be siblings of the head of state, but could not say it for sure, since Almazbek Atambayev had no relationship with them.