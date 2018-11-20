Atambayev tells about renovation of Historical Museum

Almazbek Atambayev, ex-president of Kyrgyzstan, told in an interview with April TV channel how he wheedled money out for reconstruction of the Historical Museum.
According to him, the museum has long been ready. It turned out to be chic, because the companies that did the reconstruction of the Louvre and the Hermitage were involved in its reconstruction.
«My task was to bring money to the country. I brought money, grant money, and the reconstruction of the museum was done. If someone earned on it — arrest him, bring to justice. Maybe I should, like Jeenbekov today, sit on my hands?» asked Almazbek Atambayev.