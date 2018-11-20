11:01
Atambayev tells about renovation of Historical Museum

Almazbek Atambayev, ex-president of Kyrgyzstan, told in an interview with April TV channel how he wheedled money out for reconstruction of the Historical Museum.

According to him, the museum has long been ready. It turned out to be chic, because the companies that did the reconstruction of the Louvre and the Hermitage were involved in its reconstruction.

Criminal case initiated on reconstruction of Historical Museum
«Repairs were made at the expense of grant funds. It (reconstruction) did not cost a penny to the budget. The first part was made by Turkey, TIKA. The second part, I will not hide, Vladimir Putin helped me. Of course, all these grant funds passed through the budget, unless they went directly. The Russian grant for the museum passed through the budget,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

«My task was to bring money to the country. I brought money, grant money, and the reconstruction of the museum was done. If someone earned on it — arrest him, bring to justice. Maybe I should, like Jeenbekov today, sit on my hands?» asked Almazbek Atambayev.
