11:01
USD 69.83
EUR 79.74
RUB 1.06
English

Former president tells about show around fight against corruption

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told April TV channel why the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov was arrested. He believes that the high-profile arrests are not an indicator of the fight against corruption.

According to him, in fact, there is a showing off, illusion of the fight against corruption.

Related news
Exclusive interview with Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Part 2
«But the people buy into it, because the prime ministers, officials were arrested... But in actual fact, super thefts rule at the same customs. And because of this, the budget of Kyrgyzstan is losing and will lose billions. Why this show is terrible? Anti-corruption campaign was also held under Akayev and Bakiyev. An ostentatious fight against corruption hides real corruption,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

He stressed that Sapar Isakov, despite the requests of Sooronbai Jeenbekov, dismissed Raiymbek Matraimov (Raim-millionaire) from work.

«Sapar Isakov called me on November 23 and said: yesterday and at night Jeenbekov called me, begged not to dismiss Raim. Arrest is a revenge on Sapar Isakov for Raim, because he did not obey. Moreover, Jeenbekov told him: I will be president tomorrow, tomorrow is inauguration,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

He stressed that under Kubanychbek Kulmatov (the former head of the State Customs Service), the amount of duties collected at Osh customs increased 10 times in a day.

«This is big money. Kulmatov was arrested for it, not for the Russian passport, not for the school, which was built by order of the government, but this is revenge for Raim. And it is revenge for those who fed certain families. It is the truth. This is not a fight against corruption. Now we see that these corrupt officials are the most respected people on all anniversaries and weddings. Such is the truth,» summed up Almazbek Atambayev.
link:
views: 47
Print
Related
Ex-president about lawsuits against media: I was wrong
Atambayev tells about renovation of Historical Museum
Ex-president: Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was arrested to silence him
Almazbek Atambayev tells about his house in Koi-Tash
Almazbek Atambayev regrets that Jeenbekov not heed his advice
Almazbek Atambayev invited to kurultai of opposition
Almazbek Atambayev comments on expenses budget of Jeenbekov’s election campaign
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Damage from corruption crimes amounts to 423.3 mln soms in Kyrgyzstan
478.6 million soms accumulated on account to fight corruption
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass