Former president tells about show around fight against corruption

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told April TV channel why the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov was arrested. He believes that the high-profile arrests are not an indicator of the fight against corruption.

According to him, in fact, there is a showing off, illusion of the fight against corruption.

«But the people buy into it, because the prime ministers, officials were arrested... But in actual fact, super thefts rule at the same customs. And because of this, the budget of Kyrgyzstan is losing and will lose billions. Why this show is terrible? Anti-corruption campaign was also held under Akayev and Bakiyev. An ostentatious fight against corruption hides real corruption,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

He stressed that Sapar Isakov, despite the requests of Sooronbai Jeenbekov, dismissed Raiymbek Matraimov (Raim-millionaire) from work.

«Sapar Isakov called me on November 23 and said: yesterday and at night Jeenbekov called me, begged not to dismiss Raim. Arrest is a revenge on Sapar Isakov for Raim, because he did not obey. Moreover, Jeenbekov told him: I will be president tomorrow, tomorrow is inauguration,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

He stressed that under Kubanychbek Kulmatov (the former head of the State Customs Service), the amount of duties collected at Osh customs increased 10 times in a day.

«This is big money. Kulmatov was arrested for it, not for the Russian passport, not for the school, which was built by order of the government, but this is revenge for Raim. And it is revenge for those who fed certain families. It is the truth. This is not a fight against corruption. Now we see that these corrupt officials are the most respected people on all anniversaries and weddings. Such is the truth,» summed up Almazbek Atambayev.