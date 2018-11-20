Ex-president: Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was arrested to silence him

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was arrested because he knew a lot about the shadow affairs of the last elections. The leader of SDPK Almazbek Atambayev told this in an interview with April TV channel.

According to him, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov took money from him. «He knew the history of my wealth, knew that I was a rich man, and that he could take money from me if needed. Another thing is that he wanted to show that he could solve something there, some issues, personnel matters. There are rumors that he intervened in some personnel affairs, even in small ones. But I do not believe that he took bribes for it. And I know that he was arrested not because of bribes or some kind of corruption deals. Ikram Ilmiyanov was arrested because he knew too much about shadow business during the last presidential election. This arrest took place to silence him in order he not to say too much. And you will see that all these accusations will be brought against him,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

He hopes that when Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is released from prison, he will tell the truth. «If he is alive,» Almazbek Atambayev added.