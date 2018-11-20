11:02
USD 69.83
EUR 79.74
RUB 1.06
English

Ex-president: Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was arrested to silence him

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov was arrested because he knew a lot about the shadow affairs of the last elections. The leader of SDPK Almazbek Atambayev told this in an interview with April TV channel.

According to him, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov took money from him. «He knew the history of my wealth, knew that I was a rich man, and that he could take money from me if needed. Another thing is that he wanted to show that he could solve something there, some issues, personnel matters. There are rumors that he intervened in some personnel affairs, even in small ones. But I do not believe that he took bribes for it. And I know that he was arrested not because of bribes or some kind of corruption deals. Ikram Ilmiyanov was arrested because he knew too much about shadow business during the last presidential election. This arrest took place to silence him in order he not to say too much. And you will see that all these accusations will be brought against him,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

He hopes that when Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is released from prison, he will tell the truth. «If he is alive,» Almazbek Atambayev added.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Ex-president about lawsuits against media: I was wrong
Atambayev tells about renovation of Historical Museum
Former president tells about show around fight against corruption
Almazbek Atambayev tells about his house in Koi-Tash
Almazbek Atambayev regrets that Jeenbekov not heed his advice
Almazbek Atambayev invited to kurultai of opposition
Almazbek Atambayev comments on expenses budget of Jeenbekov’s election campaign
Supporters of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov hold rally in Leilek
Lawyer tells why charged with fraud Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov keeps silence
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges
Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass Driver of Hyundai Porter falls asleep at wheel on Otmok Pass