Almazbek Atambayev regrets that Jeenbekov not heed his advice

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev gave an interview to April TV channel.

Answering journalists’ questions, he told why he had kept silence for a long period.

«Well, you know, after the last congress of our party in March of this year, I made three comments and wishes to the new president, and I just waited for conclusions he would draw from this, whether they would be taken into account, and I just wanted to let him quietly finish his first year in office. Therefore, my silence was caused by this,» admitted Almazbek Atambayev.

He lamented that his advice was not taken into account. «After the party congress, a frantic campaign of lies and slander was launched against Atambayev and his family members. I did not see such lies and slander even under Akayev and Bakiyev. Our people may believe in the bad. Even Goebbels said: the more terrible is the slander, the more people believe in it,» the former president complained.

At the congress of SDPK party, Almazbek Atambayev sharply spoke out against Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his brothers. «Asylbek Jeenbekov is a good guy. But when his brother is president, and he takes a seat in parliament, this is not very good,» said Almazbek Atambayev then.
