Number of employees dismissed due to murder of prosecutor

Two deputy prosecutors of Batken region, two heads of the department of the regional prosecutor’s office and the prosecutor of Batken district have been dismissed from their posts. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Orozbek Berdibayev was appointed an acting prosecutor of Batken region.

«Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov held an interdepartmental operational meeting with the participation of heads of internal affairs agencies of Batken region, investigators of the department for investigating major cases of the investigative service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He instructed to objectively investigate the criminal case on the murder of the prosecutor Anarbai Mamazhakypov,» the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Anarbai Mamazhakypov was killed in Batken on November 18. The body of the prosecutor was found outside the city. The police detained an employee of the Capital Construction Department of Batken City Administration on suspicion of murder.