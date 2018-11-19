17:46
Doctors repeatedly hold rally against reforms of Health Ministry in Bishkek

Doctors of 19 family medicine centers held a rally in front of the White House. About 50 doctors oppose the reforms of the Ministry of Health, in particular, optimization of polyclinics and retraining of focused specialists.

According to a therapist Aigul Duisheeva, as part of the experiment, the ministry wants to make a pediatrician and a gynecologist out of her.

«They want me to see also pregnant women and newborns. We all oppose optimization. We appealed to the Minister of Health, but received no response. We only hear: «Work if you want, and do not work if you do not want.» We are told that an experiment is underway,» Aigul Duisheeva told.

According to Sainagul Bobusheva, now the Ministry of Health wants to make paramedics out of doctors.

«I have been working as a doctor for 30 years. How can I be a good pediatrician? Medicine does not stand still, so we improve our qualification every five years. And now, roughly speaking, they want to make paramedics out of us,» said Sainagul Bobusheva.

The Ministry of Health decided to unite the family medicine centers, having created four regional Family Medicine Centers in Bishkek. They will become administrative centers, central branches.
