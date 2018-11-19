Arrested ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov does not testify

The ex-mayor of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov, does not testify. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Albek Ibraimov already told everything, when he was in the status of a witness, he had nothing to add as the accused. Therefore, there are no interrogations and confrontations with him. The lawyer added: the investigation cannot prove that the actions of his client when he was the head of Dastan TNC caused damage to the state.

«The investigation of the National Committee for National Security constantly violates the rules of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. But neither the prosecutor’s office nor the courts respond to my repeated statements. This applies not only to Albek Ibraimov, but also to Kubanychbek Kulmatov. Term of the investigation of his case is likely to be extended. Although, the materials should be brought to court on November 28,» said Sergei Slesarev.

Albek Ibraimov was detained on charges of appropriation and embezzlement of the property of Dastan TNC through purchase of special items at an inflated price. He was charged with corruption.

In addition, according to investigators, he organized with the other officials of the mayor’s office a criminal scheme for illegal withdrawal of municipal land located in the southern zone of the capital.

Regarding another client — ex-adviser to former president Almazbek Atambayev, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov — Sergei Slesarev refused to comment. Earlier, he reported that Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov did not cooperate with the investigation, because they simply did not interrogate him.