More than 6,000 buildings in Bishkek illegal

At least 6,382 buildings are illegal in Bishkek. Ainur Kenzhebaeva, a representative of the State Ecological and Technical Inspection, announced this today at a meeting of parliamentary committee on agricultural policy, water resources, ecology and regional development.

According to her, after an inspection carried out by specialists of state bodies, it was decided to legalize 3,589 buildings. However, the remaining 2,793 objects are located in hazardous areas.

«Illegal buildings are located on the territory of GES-5, Dordoi, Altyn Kazyna and Ak-Bosogo new developments. There are houses located along main roads, communication branches and built instead of social objects,» said Ainur Kenzhebaeva.

Deputies discuss a bill that will legalize illegal house constructions.