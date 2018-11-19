13:25
USD 69.84
EUR 79.25
RUB 1.06
English

More than 6,000 buildings in Bishkek illegal

At least 6,382 buildings are illegal in Bishkek. Ainur Kenzhebaeva, a representative of the State Ecological and Technical Inspection, announced this today at a meeting of parliamentary committee on agricultural policy, water resources, ecology and regional development.

According to her, after an inspection carried out by specialists of state bodies, it was decided to legalize 3,589 buildings. However, the remaining 2,793 objects are located in hazardous areas.

«Illegal buildings are located on the territory of GES-5, Dordoi, Altyn Kazyna and Ak-Bosogo new developments. There are houses located along main roads, communication branches and built instead of social objects,» said Ainur Kenzhebaeva.

Deputies discuss a bill that will legalize illegal house constructions.
link:
views: 92
Print
Related
Bishkek has 40 illegal permanent buildings
Popular
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
Markups on medicines reach from 50 to 130 percent in Kyrgyzstan Markups on medicines reach from 50 to 130 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman
Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges Businessman Leonid Maevsky arrested in Moscow on extortion charges