Smog in Bishkek. Western part of capital is the most polluted

Almaty activist Pavel Alexandrov collected sensors for Bishkek and tied them to a map. 24.kg re-examined readings of the certified devices installed in some streets of the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

PM2.5 particles are airborne contaminants, which include both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and automobile tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.

According to the WHO norms, an average annual level of РМ2.5 should be no more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³.

The current value of PM2.5 in the area of ​​the Bishkek-1 railway station is 499 µg / m³, on Deng Xiaoping Avenue — 178 µg / m³, on Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard — 148 µg / m³, in Vostok-5 microdistrict — 172 µg / m³.

The most favorable situation is in the Botanical Garden area. The current value of PM2.5 in Kok-Zhar microdistrict is 22 µg / m³, in the 6th microdistrict — 33 µg / m³.