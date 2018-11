One of the peaks of the Caucasus mountains was named after Chingiz Aitmatov. A playwright Sultan Raev posted on Facebook.

According to him, climbers from Kyrgyzstan conquered the summit and set a sign with the name of the writer, as well as the flag of the country.

«On November 13, we said good bye to our climbers with good intentions and wishes. They managed to conquer this peak. The initiative was fully supported by the President Sooronbay Jeenbekov,» he posted.