Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at World MMA Championship

Kyrgyzstani Olzhobai Kudaiberdi uulu took the third place at the World Championship among amateurs in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Website of the competitions says.

The World Championship was held on November 11-18 in Manama (Bahrain). The organizers were the two largest international federations of MMA amateurs — IMMAF and WMMAA. Juniors and adults competed for the medals.

Olzhobai Kudaiberdi uulu performed in the senior group in the weight category of 93 kilograms. During the tournament, he confidently defeated Robin Larsson (Sweden), Halldor Walsson (Iceland), Bachir Ricardo (Lebanon) and lost to Ruslan Shidakov (Russia).
