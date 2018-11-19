Kyrgyzstanis to be able to stay in Tajikistan without registration for 60 days

Kyrgyzstanis will be able to stay in Tajikistan without registration for 60 days. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed ratification of the agreement between the governments of the two countries on the procedure for the stay of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Tajikistan.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on October 11, 2018.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be able to stay in Tajikistan without registration for 60 days. Similar norms are set for the citizens of Tajikistan during their stay in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The law enters into force in ten days after its official publication.