09:03
USD 69.84
EUR 79.25
RUB 1.06
English

Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman

Father of a Kyrgyz citizen sentenced to death in Iraq appealed to the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov. Kylym Shamy human rights center informed 24.kg news agency.

The man asked the Ombudsman to assist in extradition of his daughter. The father claims that the woman is not guilty of anything. Her husband took her to Iraq. She did not know that he was fighting as part of ISIL.

«Tokon Mamytov is currently working on this issue. But it’s too early to talk about some kind of positive resolution,» human rights activists said.

Recall, three citizens of Kyrgyzstan with ten young children are in a women’s prison and are waiting for a sentence from the Baghdad court.

Women are accused of terrorism and illegal crossing of the state border of Iraq. They were taken to the Middle East by their husbands, who joined the Islamic State terrorist group, and after their death they were left to the mercy of fate.
link:
views: 17
Print
Related
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria
Militants preparing sabotage and subversive acts detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis sentenced to 13 -15 years in prison for terrorism support in Russia
Human rights activists not know how to help Kyrgyzstani sentenced to death
Relatives ask to save Kyrgyzstani sentenced to death in Iraq
Foreign Affairs Minister tells how Kyrgyzstan counteracts terrorism
SCNS detains militant of international terrorist organization
ISIL tries to create new support centers of caliphate in Central Asia
Zhenish Razakov sees threat for Central Asia in Afghanistan
Terrorist recruiting citizens detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking
Journalist Sanrabiya Satybaldieva wounded in Jalal-Abad Journalist Sanrabiya Satybaldieva wounded in Jalal-Abad