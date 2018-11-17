Father of sentenced to death in Iraq Kyrgyzstani appeals to Ombudsman

Father of a Kyrgyz citizen sentenced to death in Iraq appealed to the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov. Kylym Shamy human rights center informed 24.kg news agency.

The man asked the Ombudsman to assist in extradition of his daughter. The father claims that the woman is not guilty of anything. Her husband took her to Iraq. She did not know that he was fighting as part of ISIL.

«Tokon Mamytov is currently working on this issue. But it’s too early to talk about some kind of positive resolution,» human rights activists said.

Recall, three citizens of Kyrgyzstan with ten young children are in a women’s prison and are waiting for a sentence from the Baghdad court.

Women are accused of terrorism and illegal crossing of the state border of Iraq. They were taken to the Middle East by their husbands, who joined the Islamic State terrorist group, and after their death they were left to the mercy of fate.