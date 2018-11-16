13:34
Kyrgyz Prime Minister refuses imported business suits

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev refused imported business suits and switched to domestic products. He told about this at a high-level forum within the Garment Industry Week in Kyrgyzstan.

The head of the Cabinet admitted that only this year he began to buy suits from local manufacturers.

«I used to buy imported suits. But after the appointment as the head of government, I decided to switch to domestic ones. I noticed that many officials from other countries wear costumes of local garment industry. I also show our products on business trips,» the Prime Minister said.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that price of domestic suits was lower than imported ones, but their quality was high.
