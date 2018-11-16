10:31
USD 69.85
EUR 79.07
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan's state debt reduces. Each resident of country owes $ 692.8

According to the results of January-August 2018, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan amounts to $ 692.8 per each Kyrgyzstani. Over the month, the debt burden decreased by $ 4.8.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of September 30, 2018, the total amount of state debt (external + internal) of Kyrgyzstan is $ 4,364.82 billion (302,382.65 billion soms), including $ 3,764.48 billion (260,793.22 billion soms) — external, $ 600.33 million (41,589.43 billion soms) — internal.

For a month, the state debt reduced by $ 30.2 million. At the same time, most of all Kyrgyzstan still owes to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,682.59 billion.

As a result of September, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 56.2 percent of GDP.

As of August 1, 2018, about 6.3 million people lived in Kyrgyzstan. The average salary in the republic is 15,752 soms. As a result, in order to repay the state debt, every Kyrgyzstani must give 3.04 salaries.
link:
views: 84
Print
Related
Finance Minister reprimanded for understating amount of state debt
Kyrgyzstan's state debt reduces. Each resident owes $ 697.6
Kyrgyzstan receives loans and grants for $ 9.8 billion since independence
Peak of payments on state debt of Kyrgyzstan to be in 2027
Finance Ministry repeatedly increases state debt to GDP ratio threshold
State debt of Kyrgyzstan growing. Each country’s resident owes $ 705.7
About 2,207 billion soms allocated for servicing state debt of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan manages to reduce external debt to 8 creditors
State debt of Kyrgyzstan. Every citizen of country owes $ 705
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 707.2 per each citizen
Popular
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018 IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking