Kyrgyzstan's state debt reduces. Each resident of country owes $ 692.8

According to the results of January-August 2018, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan amounts to $ 692.8 per each Kyrgyzstani. Over the month, the debt burden decreased by $ 4.8.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of September 30, 2018, the total amount of state debt (external + internal) of Kyrgyzstan is $ 4,364.82 billion (302,382.65 billion soms), including $ 3,764.48 billion (260,793.22 billion soms) — external, $ 600.33 million (41,589.43 billion soms) — internal.

For a month, the state debt reduced by $ 30.2 million. At the same time, most of all Kyrgyzstan still owes to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,682.59 billion.

As a result of September, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 56.2 percent of GDP.

As of August 1, 2018, about 6.3 million people lived in Kyrgyzstan. The average salary in the republic is 15,752 soms. As a result, in order to repay the state debt, every Kyrgyzstani must give 3.04 salaries.