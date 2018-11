Renault tanker truck, which was carrying liquefied gas, exploded in Chychkan Gorge on Bishkek-Osh highway. Traffic Safety Department for Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

Tire of the truck blew out during movement. Driver lost control of the vehicle and jumped out of the cab.

“The truck turned over, exploded and burned down. Traffic police inspectors worked at the scene. Firefighters extinguished the fire,” the department said.