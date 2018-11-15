Bishkek hosts Fashion Week 2018

Fashion Week, where Kyrgyz designers present their collections, takes place in Bishkek.

Light industry is one of the four key sectors of the Kyrgyz economy. It has a good export potential: it takes the third place in terms of export of products. Two days of competition showed why «Made in Kyrgyzstan» brand is so popular in Kazakhstan and Russia.

The clothes, which, most likely, will be exported, are presented in the nomination «Industrial embodiment.»

Such collections are intended for mass production and sale. Fashion trends are embodied mainly in the structure of fabrics and colors.

In addition to «Industrial embodiment,» the competition is held in the nominations «Debut» and «Author’s work.» Young designers share their vision of the domestic fashion industry.

An international jury will select the best. Its members give marks in the categories «Artistic embodiment», «Style decision», «Compliance with the theme» and «Technique.»

Fashion shows of winners and awarding ceremony will take place on November 16.