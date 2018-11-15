Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister wants to amend state procurement law

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan believes that the law on public procurement should be amended. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, in 2017, at least 3,425 state-owned companies purchased goods and services for 72.8 billion soms. But 80 percent of this money was spent on the purchase of goods from abroad. Even some types of dairy products for kindergartens are imported from abroad.

«Everything is imported. Equipment is purchased from abroad. Transformers are imported from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and our factory is bankrupt. The cable plant was destroyed and now we purchase cables from abroad, we cannot produce meters ourselves, but energy companies buy meters for 10 billion soms,» the head of government said.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev believes that at least a half of the goods must be purchased from local organizations. But to support this policy, it is necessary to amend the state procurement law.