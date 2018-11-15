15:00
Opposition journalist appointed Advisor to Labor and Social Development Minister

Journalist Daiyrbek Orunbekov told 24.kg news agency why he agreed to become an advisor to the Minister of Labor and Social Development Ulugbek Kochkorov.

According to him, an appointment order has been signed today. «I leave journalism. I want to work in the field of civil service. I am confident that I will bring benefit in this field. Besides, I had a very long personal relationship with Ulugbek Kochkorov. I know him as a professional and hope that I will not fail,» said Daiyrbek Orunbekov.

Recall, Daiyrbek Orunbekov was the first journalist against whom the Prosecutor General’s Office filed a lawsuit to protect the honor and dignity of Almazbek Atambayev, demanding 2 million soms from him. Daiyrbek Orunbekov lost the lawsuit in all instance courts. A criminal case was opened against him for non-execution of a court decision. However, in March 2017, the journalist was amnestied.

Earlier, a civil activist Mavlyan Askarbekov became deputy head of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek.
