11:51
USD 69.83
EUR 78.79
RUB 1.03
English

Thick fog in Bishkek prevents landing of plane from Moscow

Plane performing Moscow — Bishkek flight could not land at Manas International Airport. Passengers informed 24.kg news agency.

The plane of SU 1882 flight by Aeroflot airlines circled on the approach to the capital, but landed at Almaty airport.

«We circled for more than an hour over Bishkek. We were allowed to land at Almaty airport at about 07.00 am. In total, about 150 people could not return to the city at night,» the passengers said.

The press service of Manas International Airport Company confirmed this information. According to it, one plane really could not land tonight.

«The airport is operating as usual now. There was a thick fog at night that cleared in the morning. There are flight delays. This is due to the fact that the aircrafts landed late,» the company commented.
link:
views: 27
Print
Related
Regional airports operate at a loss in Kyrgyzstan
Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan
Commission to investigate emergency landing of airplane set up
Aircraft heading for Batken makes emergency landing in Bishkek
Flights delayed at Manas airport
Kyrgyzstanis with biometric ID cards can pass border control by themselves
Talas, Naryn airports ready for regular flights
Osh airport again closed due to fog
Osh airport temporarily closed due to fog
Aircraft from Osh makes emergency landing in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018 IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking