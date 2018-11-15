11:51
Kyrgyzstan defeats Italy at World Street Football Championship

National team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Italian team at the World Street Football Championship or Homeless World Cup. Official website of the championship says.

The World Cup is held on November 13-18 in Mexico City (Mexico). Representatives from 42 countries participate in it. The program includes tournaments for women and men.

Men’s team represents Kyrgyzstan. In the first group stage, its rivals were the teams from Austria, Hong Kong, Italy and Mexico. In a debut match, the Kyrgyz team defeated the Italians with a score 5: 4, and then lost to the tournament favorites, the Mexicans — 4:10. In the third round, the national team lost to the Austrian team — 3: 6.

The women’s team of Kyrgyzstan took the fourth place at the World Street Football Championship 2017.
