Sale of children. One of suspects placed under house arrest

One of the suspects of sale of newborn children was placed under house arrest. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by Pervomaisky District Court. «Ambulance was called several times to the pretrial detention center where the suspect was kept. The woman is ill, she needs a surgery,» the sources reported.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the information on the change in the preventive measure. However, the reason was not specified.

Recall, police detained doctors suspected of sale of children in Bishkek. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there are three facts of sale of babies. Medical workers not only sold, but also helped new parents to get a birth certificate.
