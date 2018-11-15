Incidence of ARVI on rise in Bishkek

Number of patients with acute respiratory viral infections in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital has increased with the onset of cold weather. The Chief Doctor of the Hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev told.

He noted that almost a half of those who turned to doctors were hospitalized. «We hospitalize patients with moderate and severe forms of the disease, sequelae, and respiratory failure,» he said.

Gulzhigit Aaliev added that an additional department with 35 beds was opened on the basis of the Republican Center of Dermatology and Venereology. Patients with hepatitis were transferred to it, thanks to it department with ARVI patients was slightly unloaded.

The hospital reminds that ARVI is a group of viral diseases affecting the upper respiratory tract (bronchi, trachea, larynx, nasopharynx). The diseases of this group include influenza, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial infection, rhinovirus and adenoviral infections. Diseases are airborne transmitted.

Symptoms of ARVI include runny nose, sore throat, cough, chills and fever, headache, muscle and joint aches, weakness, loose stool, vomiting, and inflammation of the lymphatic nodes.

«The main thing is not to self-medicate. People are used to taking antibiotics right away as soon as the body temperature rises. Many turn to doctors very late. This is undesirable,» the chief doctor added.