Lawyer tells why charged with fraud Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov keeps silence

Sergey Slesarev, lawyer of the former adviser to ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov, told 24.kg news agency that his client had not been interrogated.

According to him, no investigative measures are taken within the criminal case against Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov. «That is, there are neither expertise nor confrontations. Therefore, it is groundless to say whether he cooperates with the investigation or not. The investigation is not conducted for some reason,» said the lawyer.

Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov is accused of receiving $ 150,000 from Diesel Complect enterprise as a reward and so-called sponsor assistance during the presidential elections in 2017. He was taken to the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security and charged with fraud.

Sergey Slesarev also denied the statements of SCNS representatives that another his client, ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov, refuses to testify. «He told everything when he was a witness. No investigative procedures are carried out in relation to him like to Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov,» he noted.

Kubanychbek Kulmatov is charged with corruption. According to investigators, in 2014, he, being the mayor of the capital, illegally used $ 2 million grant funds for construction of two schools.

In addition, he is charged with passport forgery. According to investigators, the ex-mayor of Bishkek became a citizen of Kyrgyzstan illegally.
