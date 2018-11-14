11:55
USD 69.85
EUR 78.48
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstanis in Russia dissatisfied with work of Ambassador Bolot Otunbayev

An opinion poll about the activities of the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia, Bolot Otunbayev, was conducted among the leaders of public organizations of migrants, activists and ordinary citizens of Kyrgyzstan in various regions of Russia, including Moscow, Moscow Oblast, St. Petersburg and a number of other regions. Kginfo.ru reported.

Not a single positive answer was received to the questions: How do you assess the activities of the ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia? To what extent does he carry out his mission?

«Bolot Otunbayev, according to respondents, is not actively protecting citizens of Kyrgyzstan, they haven’t seen any system work with diasporas,» the media noted.
link:
views: 74
Print
Related
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 4 medals in Russia
Deputies endorse Ibragim Zhunusov as ambassador to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstani in serious condition hospitalized in St. Petersburg
Deputies approve Zhanysh Rustenbekov for post of Ambassador to Tajikistan
Route of Kyrgyzstan - China railway almost approved
Russia and Kyrgyzstan to create joint logistics centers
Foreign Affairs Ministers of Russia, Kyrgyzstan discuss upcoming visits
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about importance of cooperation with Russia in Naryn
Import of over 200 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to Russia banned
About 70,000 Kyrgyzstanis blacklisted in Russia
Popular
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018 IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking