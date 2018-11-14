Kyrgyzstanis in Russia dissatisfied with work of Ambassador Bolot Otunbayev

An opinion poll about the activities of the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia, Bolot Otunbayev, was conducted among the leaders of public organizations of migrants, activists and ordinary citizens of Kyrgyzstan in various regions of Russia, including Moscow, Moscow Oblast, St. Petersburg and a number of other regions. Kginfo.ru reported.

Not a single positive answer was received to the questions: How do you assess the activities of the ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia? To what extent does he carry out his mission?

«Bolot Otunbayev, according to respondents, is not actively protecting citizens of Kyrgyzstan, they haven’t seen any system work with diasporas,» the media noted.