Kyrgyzstan’s deputies offer to amnesty sick and juvenile prisoners

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan submitted for public discussion a draft law on Amnesty in Honor of the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 80th Anniversary of the Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions of 1938. Deputy Talant Mamytov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the bill provides for an amnesty of sick prisoners, minors and persons who have committed minor crimes.

«It is planned to shorten the prison term or to release men over 60 and women over 55 from punishment. People with the 1st and 2nd groups of disability are to amnestied. In addition, it is planned to amnesty people who are the sole breadwinners in the family and those who have at least two minor children or children with disabilities of the 1st and 2nd groups,» said Talant Mamytov.

He noted that people who have committed grave and especially grave crimes would not be granted amnesty. In particular, these are people convicted for corruption, murder, fraud on a large scale, desertion, violations of driving or operation of cars rules, negligence.