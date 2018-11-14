Migrants transfer $ 1.9 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2018

In the first nine months of 2018, remittance inflows to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 1,970.5 billion. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Compared with the same period last year, the figure grew by $ 130.9 million. Over 90 percent of the remittances are money from Russia — $ 1,934.5 billion. The USA take the second place with $ 19.2 million.

In September 2018, migrants have transferred $ 226.3 million to Kyrgyzstan, which is $ 9.7 million less than a month earlier.

At least $ 388.3 million have been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries in the first nine months of 2018.

The net inflow of remittances to the republic in January-September 2018 amounted to $ 1,582.2 billion.