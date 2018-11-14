EDB predicts acceleration of GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan in near future

«The low base effect in Kyrgyzstan will continue until November 2018, which allows to expect a further acceleration of GDP growth,» the Eurasian Development Bank’s monthly macro survey says.

The report says that in January-September 2018, GDP has grown by 1.2 percent. After six months of decline, an increase in industrial production was observed in September. In annual terms, the change made up 32.5 percent. The positive dynamics was caused by an increase in the production of base metals (an increase of 88.4 percent compared to September 2017).

«The reduction in metal ore production, which has been observed since the beginning of 2018, limits the growth of the industrial sector. But calculations show that there is a gradual economic recovery. The prerequisites are some improvement in the terms of foreign trade and maintaining the current level of consumer confidence,» experts at EDB noted.