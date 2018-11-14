Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 4 medals in Russia

Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at the All-Russian Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament. Altaisport.ru reported.

Traditional competitions in memory of the honored coach of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic Anatoly Kishitsky ended in Barnaul. At least 160 athletes from different regions of Russia, as well as from Kyrgyzstan competed in ten weight categories. The national team won a silver and three bronze medals.

Ruslan Tsarev took the second place in the weight of 72 kilograms. Halmurat Ibragimov (67 kg), Temirlan Bekturdiev (77 kg) and Roman Kim (130 kg) took the third places.