10:18
USD 69.85
EUR 78.48
RUB 1.03
English

Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 4 medals in Russia

Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at the All-Russian Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament. Altaisport.ru reported.

Traditional competitions in memory of the honored coach of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic Anatoly Kishitsky ended in Barnaul. At least 160 athletes from different regions of Russia, as well as from Kyrgyzstan competed in ten weight categories. The national team won a silver and three bronze medals.

Ruslan Tsarev took the second place in the weight of 72 kilograms. Halmurat Ibragimov (67 kg), Temirlan Bekturdiev (77 kg) and Roman Kim (130 kg) took the third places.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani in serious condition hospitalized in St. Petersburg
Route of Kyrgyzstan - China railway almost approved
Russia and Kyrgyzstan to create joint logistics centers
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championship
Foreign Affairs Ministers of Russia, Kyrgyzstan discuss upcoming visits
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about importance of cooperation with Russia in Naryn
Import of over 200 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to Russia banned
About 70,000 Kyrgyzstanis blacklisted in Russia
Russia may invest in construction of railways in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani charged with cattle rustling detained in Russia
Popular
EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia EU to allocate €10 million to combat radioactive waste in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at World Sambo Championship
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018 IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking Ex-speaker of Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in richest people ranking