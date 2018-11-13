Doctors hold rally against optimization of polyclinics in Bishkek

Doctors hold a rally at the building of the Ministry of Health in Bishkek. They are protesting against the optimization of the Family Medicine Centers, which the ministry is conducting.

Doctors are dissatisfied with the fact that the ministry is going to retrain therapists, pediatricians, gynecologists as family doctors.

«I receive patients in the morning, then I have to go to study at the Institute of Advanced Training, where three-hour classes take place daily. For eight months, they want to make family doctors out of us, but this is impossible,» said a gynecologist Aisalkyn Zhunushalieva.

The doctor admits that she will simply be forced to go to work to a private medical center. «I’m afraid to receive children or seniors. What if I prescribe a wrong medicine? For such a short period it is impossible to master a specialty. And you will not go with your child to a gynecologist for an examination instead of pediatrician,» she noted.

The doctors also stated that they did not feel the salary increase promised by the Ministry of Health.

«They introduced a point-based system, but in order to get good salary, I have to score 100 points. This is unreal. It is necessary to detect a certain number of tuberculosis patients, to examine a certain number of patients. But we are people, not robots,» the doctors are outraged.

They noted that payment for serving district patients was abolished. «But we have to serve sick patients at home. There are often neither street names, nor house numbers in newly built quarters of the city. It takes time to find a necessary address. And we spend our money on public transport to get to a patient,» said one of the doctors at the rally.