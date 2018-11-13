15:32
USD 69.85
EUR 78.66
RUB 1.03
English

Government offers to expel foreigners-criminals from Kyrgyzstan from 2019

Government of Kyrgyzstan submitted amendments to the Law on External Migration to deputies for consideration.

The amendments propose to expel foreign citizens serving sentences for a committed crime in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. It is also offered to impose a temporary or permanent ban on their entry into Kyrgyzstan with a mandatory notification of the Border Service.

The term of the ban on entry can be from ten years, depending on the crime committed. According to Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov, it is proposed to expel foreigners starting from the next year.
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
China, Turkey, Russia most often open enterprises in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to register at mobile centers during World Nomad Games
Registration of foreigners procedure proposed to be changed in Kyrgyzstan
State Registration Service reminds registration rules for tourists in Kyrgyzstan
Migration Service sets quota for foreigners working in Kyrgyzstan
International adoption. How little Kyrgyzstanis live in America
New state number plates for foreigners to appear in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners have to pay for each day of stay in Uzbekistan
Administrators of Chui orphan boarding school continue to work despite scandal
Criminal case initiated on adoption of children by foreigners
Popular
Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017 Former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov earns almost a million soms in 2017
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017 Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev earns 100 million soms in 2017
Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister earns 2,367 million soms for a year
Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public Income declaration of Sooronbai Jeenbekov made public