Government offers to expel foreigners-criminals from Kyrgyzstan from 2019

Government of Kyrgyzstan submitted amendments to the Law on External Migration to deputies for consideration.

The amendments propose to expel foreign citizens serving sentences for a committed crime in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. It is also offered to impose a temporary or permanent ban on their entry into Kyrgyzstan with a mandatory notification of the Border Service.

The term of the ban on entry can be from ten years, depending on the crime committed. According to Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov, it is proposed to expel foreigners starting from the next year.