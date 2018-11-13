14:03
Almazbek Atambayev, Sooronbai Jeenbekov invited to opposition’s kurultai

Organizers of kurultai «Kyrgyzstan: yesterday, today and tomorrow» invited the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take part in it. They reported today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

A member of the organizing committee, Aibek Busurmankulov, expressed hope that the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov would take part in the kurultai.

«We know that the president held a three-hour meeting with representatives of the media and NGOs. And at the kurultai will gather political parties and public figures. I think the head of state will not refuse to meet with the political forces of the country,» said Aibek Busurmankulov.

The organizing committee has not yet received an answer from Almazbek Atambayev. «Ravshan Dzheenbekov talked with him about kurultai. He told us that the representatives of SDPK party would definitely attend it. We don’t yet know about participation of the ex-president,» said Keneshbek Duishebaev, chairman of the organizing committee.

The organizers noted that exactly the ignoring of the national assembly was one of the reasons for destabilization in the country. But, they assured, the kurultai will not turn into a bargaining for any posts.

«We didn’t ask for a post under Almazbek Atambayev, and we do not do it now,» said a member of the organizing committee Tursunbek Akun.

«Our former presidents were afraid of kurultais. Some openly obstructed their holding fueling people’s discontent,» he noted.
