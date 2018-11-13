12:23
Kyrgyzstan hosts Garment Industry Week

Garment Industry Week takes place in Kyrgyzstan from November 7 to November 16. The president of Legprom Association Saparbek Asanov told at a press conference today.

Light industry is one of the four key sectors of the Kyrgyz economy. It has a good export potential: it takes the third place in terms of export of products. However, the industry still has problems that are planned to be discussed during meetings with the government.

«An exhibition-fair of manufacturers of the garment industry was held from November 7 to November 11. Round table discussions, where business and the government will discuss the existing problems, will take place this week. At the same time, Fashion Week where Kyrgyz designers will present their collections, will also be held,» Saparbek Asanov told.
