USD 69.85
EUR 78.66
RUB 1.03
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells dollars to stabilize exchange rate

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervened by selling U.S. dollars for the second time this month. The bank’s website says.

On the eve, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $ 12.9 million with settlements different from the date of the transaction. Since early November, the National Bank has spent $ 23,750 million to stabilize the situation on the foreign exchange market.

However, the intervention did not bring results so far. The dollar still takes high positions. Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy it for 69.7-69.8 soms, and sell — for 69.9-69.95 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 69.85 soms.

Recall, dollar began to rise in price at the end of October. By the first days of November, it increased in price by 1 som and approached 70 soms.
