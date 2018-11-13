Parliament deputy offers to restore first aid rooms at schools

Deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova offers to restore first aid rooms at schools. She told 24.kg news agency about it.

According to her, doctors and nurses should be at schools, but the rooms are usually empty, and the presence of doctors is nominal.

«The children of migrants, who were left without care of their parents, are especially affected. I think they need special care. No one measures neither weight nor height, does not listen to the heart, does not take blood tests at schools. And then the children get straight from the lessons to a hospital with terrible diagnoses. Although a school therapist could detect a disease in time,» said Aida Ismailova.

At the beginning of the year, a scandal erupted at Bishkek schools, when school administrations began to collect money from parents for a physical examination under the threat of denied access to exams. The deputy is sure that the widespread introduction of medical rooms in schools will help to avoid such fees.