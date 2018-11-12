Extremism accusations dropped from Bir Duino human rights report

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan today ruled and overturned the verdict of the previous instance court on a report of the human rights center Bir Duino — Kyrgyzstan. Representatives of the organization reported.

According to them, Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek earlier admitted that the alternative report on human rights in Kyrgyzstan, which dealt, in particular, with the violation of the rights of national minorities (human rights activists sent it to the UN Committee — Note of 24.kg news agency) had extremist bias.

Thus, the court granted the application of the Prosecutor General’s office. Representatives of Bir Duino appealed it. The court initially did not want to consider the appeal of the center. Bir Duino managed to get a trial on the merits.

Today, the board of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic announced its decision. Report materials are not recognized extremist.

Recall, in March 2015, the organization, together with Russian human rights activists from Memorial, prepared a report for the Committee on the Protection of the Rights of Migrants and their Families. It related to difficult conditions for Kyrgyz migrants in Russia and Kazakhstan, their protection and social security.

Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek declared the report of the human rights organization Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan on the protection of the rights of migrants and their families to be extremist.