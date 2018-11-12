Prime Minister tells about innovations in Kyrgyz education system

The government is working to upgrade the education system. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stated during an expanded meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Parliament.

According to him, it is planned to cover up to 80 percent of children with early development and pre-school education programs. The government will focus on planning construction of new educational facilities taking into account the real needs.

«Taking into account international experience, it is planned to build schools and kindergartens at the expense of extra-budgetary funds using public-private partnership mechanisms. At the same time, they will be exempt from tax on their activities,» he said.