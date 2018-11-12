14:19
Markups on medicines reach from 50 to 130 percent in Kyrgyzstan

Analysis of prices for life-saving medicines in Kyrgyzstan shows that the markup of pharmaceutical companies can reach from 50 to 130 percent. Drug policy consultant of the Ministry of Health, Jyldyz Zhumagulova, told today at a press conference.

According to her, the possibility to buy drugs through manufacturers will significantly reduce costs. In addition, amendments proposed by MP Dastan Bekeshev to the law on public procurement are closely related to the law on the protection of public health. For its implementation, a list of socially significant and extremely dangerous diseases for society, rare diseases and drugs for their treatment is being developed.

The head of the association Partner Network Aibar Sultangaziev stressed that the purchase of drugs directly from manufacturers would at least halve the budget spending.

«In the next few years, about 1.5 billion soms per year will be spent on treating five diseases. It is about the treatment of tuberculosis, HIV, hemophilia, drugs used in transplantation and hemodialysis. Expenditures will only increase annually, but the budget cannot cover them. In 2020-2021, the procurement of drugs for the treatment of HIV and tuberculosis will fall on the state. Comparing prices in the local market and when purchasing through international organizations, we can save half of the money and spent it on the same purchases,» Aibar Sultangaziev believes.
